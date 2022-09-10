Credit Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Credit Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up about 3.2% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 505,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,948 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 794,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 179,925 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $9.97 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

