Credit Suisse Group Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $37.50

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $37.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

