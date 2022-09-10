Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $40.65 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 613,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,701 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $40,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $44.60 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

