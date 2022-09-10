Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,494 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 3.93% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $22,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 412,640 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

CCAP opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $549.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCAP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.