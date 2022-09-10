Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $63,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

IWV stock opened at $235.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

