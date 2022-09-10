Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 22,474 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,474 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

