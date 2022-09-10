Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $157,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

