Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,066 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $141.42 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average of $149.99.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

