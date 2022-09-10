Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $6.55. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 5,288 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cryo-Cell International in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Cryo-Cell International Announces Dividend

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 5.68%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

(Get Rating)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.