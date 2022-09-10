Crypton (CRP) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

Crypton (CRP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $179,411.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypton has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2021. Crypton’s total supply is 6,940,405 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypton is u.is.

Crypton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypton is a breakthrough decentralized P2P ecosystem with no central server involved in data transmission or storage. Utopia is specifically designed to protect privacy of communication, confidentiality, and security of personal data. It was created for the privacy-conscious public who believe that privacy is paramount. With Utopia, users are able to bypass online censorship and firewalls, meaning that they are free to communicate with whoever they want whenever they want.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.