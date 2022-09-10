Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Reaches $0.0490

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $43,782.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,878,409 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. Cryptonovae’s official website is www.cryptonovae.com. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

