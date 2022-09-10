CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, CUBE has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. CUBE has a market cap of $77.41 million and $257,430.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUBE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.28 or 1.00098418 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036265 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official website is market.cube.store. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.