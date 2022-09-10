Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 292,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,530,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $141.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

