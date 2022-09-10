Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.52.

DRI stock opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.93.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

