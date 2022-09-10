Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 245.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 17.7% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 5.03% of Datadog worth $2,392,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 299.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $473,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,407.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,231 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $100.54. 4,774,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,500. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10,064.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

