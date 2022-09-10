DATx (DATX) Market Cap Reaches $12,109.36

DATx (DATX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, DATx has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $12,109.36 and approximately $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DATx Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for.Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

