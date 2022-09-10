DeGate Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $27,789.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,189,707 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

DeGate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

