Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLVHF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($66.33) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Delivery Hero stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

