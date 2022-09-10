Dentacoin (DCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,099.00

Dentacoin (DCN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dentacoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $2,099.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dentacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin (DCN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 coins and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 coins. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

