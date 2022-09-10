Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

