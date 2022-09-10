Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $90.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.