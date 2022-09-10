Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims GSK (NYSE:GSK) Target Price to GBX 1,500

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. GSK has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after buying an additional 1,480,492 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

