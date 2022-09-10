DGPayment Price Tops $0.0055 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One DGPayment coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DGPayment has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $344,446.19 and approximately $768,672.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.03 or 0.99837408 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036792 BTC.

DGPayment Profile

DGPayment (CRYPTO:DGP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog.

DGPayment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

