Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 773,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 202,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,525.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,301,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,859 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 912,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.33.
