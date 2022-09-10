Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires 104,578 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,981,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,578 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.84% of Under Armour worth $67,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,118,000 after buying an additional 338,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,239,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 4,174,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,786. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

