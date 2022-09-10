Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires 11,648 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.29% of MiMedx Group worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 134,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 362,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,154. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $385.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.75.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In related news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,946 shares of company stock valued at $207,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

