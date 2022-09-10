Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires 50,185 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $27,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after acquiring an additional 370,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of CLB traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.09. 552,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,669. The firm has a market cap of $838.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

