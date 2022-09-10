Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Buys 10,060 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 3.45% of Duluth worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duluth by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $234.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

