Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $140.64 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,821,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up 3.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Gentex were worth $140,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 520,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

