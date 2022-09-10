Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Increases Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 2.33% of Myriad Genetics worth $47,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYGN. TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 511,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

