Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Purchases 12,425 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for approximately 1.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $87,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on Trading Up 0.5 %

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.43. 174,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.58 and its 200 day moving average is $213.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

