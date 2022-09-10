Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Purchases 37,489 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 3.16% of Cara Therapeutics worth $20,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 242,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,901. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

