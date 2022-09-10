Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

