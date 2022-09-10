Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by H 2 Credit Manager LP

H 2 Credit Manager LP decreased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,617,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800,000 shares during the period. Diversified Healthcare Trust accounts for approximately 12.2% of H 2 Credit Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. H 2 Credit Manager LP’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $30,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,156,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 258,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,111,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 327,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 1,527,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,251. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

