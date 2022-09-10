DOC.COM (MTC) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

DOC.COM (MTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOC.COM has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $83,452.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DOC.COM is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

