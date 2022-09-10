Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.0021 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $12,713.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

