DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
DocuSign Price Performance
DocuSign stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
