DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

