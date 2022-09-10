Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 155,009 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,506,000 after purchasing an additional 188,674 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.45. 2,038,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,626. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

