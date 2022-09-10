DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd lowered its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,190 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for 0.7% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 81,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

DASH stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,181,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.24.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

