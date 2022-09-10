Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Insider Jordan L. Kaplan Buys 48,750 Shares

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.26. 1,025,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.