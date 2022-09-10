Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.95. Doximity has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Doximity by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,497,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $22,659,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $24,864,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

