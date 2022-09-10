DRH Investments Inc. Has $22.20 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DRH Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 15.3% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 9,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,164,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.88. 2,016,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

