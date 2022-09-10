East Coast Asset Management LLC. Has $5.89 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 1.4% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $299.54 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

