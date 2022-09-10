East Coast Asset Management LLC. Has $625,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $193,556,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 383,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $172.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

