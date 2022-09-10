East Coast Asset Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.4% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $244.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

