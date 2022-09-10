Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $148.87 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,229 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $148,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.56. 1,646,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,332. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.