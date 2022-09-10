Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $183,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $16.64 on Friday, hitting $1,300.95. The stock had a trading volume of 67,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,262.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,281.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

