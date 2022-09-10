Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 166,164 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,164 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Ceridian HCM worth $113,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $5,271,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. 949,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

