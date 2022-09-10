Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,779 shares during the period. IAC makes up 1.2% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of IAC worth $168,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $158.81.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

