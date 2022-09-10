Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189,461 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.2% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $165,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CP stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $78.29. 1,640,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

